PGI mentors 85 countries on health plans

Department of Community Medicine, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), has been mentoring health officials from 85 countries, assisting them in creating health action plans for their respective nations.

The initiative, known as International Public Health Management Development Programme (IPHMDP), has been running for the past seven years. It is supported by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Dr Sonu Goel, Professor of Community Medicine, PGIMER, said, “The PGI has so far mentored South American nations, African countries, South Asian belt and middle east countries. The delegates of these countries visit the institute and best practices of the PGI and country are shared with them. After three months, the delegates share the report on health action plans of their respective institutions or countries. The best three reports are acknowledged by the ministry.”

“The practices adopted at the PGI’s organ transplant and tele-medicine facilities are shared with other countries. Other practices shared with these countries include effective drug logistic system of a tertiary care hospital, low-cost anti-rabies treatment in Himachal Pradesh,” added Goel.

The primary goal of this programme is to enhance the skills and competencies of global mid-level managers and policymakers, enabling them to address public health challenges of their countries and strengthen the efficiency of organisations in resource-constrained settings.

The approach used in the IPHMDP is designed to provide participants with practical knowledge and skills that can be applied to the development of an action plan for health in their respective countries.

During the programme, delegates are exposed to a range of public health management and leadership principles, including best practices in health care, and are given an opportunity to interact with peers from diverse cultural and professional backgrounds. Through this exposure, delegates gain a better understanding of the complexities and challenges of public health management and are better equipped to develop practical and effective action plans for their countries.

The programme utilises an andragogy participatory approach, focusing on gamification techniques, contextual role-plays, exercises and real case scenarios. After completing the programme, delegates of other countries prepare a health action plan for three months, submit the report, and the best reports are acknowledged by the Ministry of External Affairs, GOI.

In the past seven years, a total of 1,084 senior participants from 85 countries have participated in the programme, which makes it the first-of-its-kind programme in India, bringing together a diversity of cultures and experiences.

