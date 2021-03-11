PGI officer to get I-Day award

Chandigarh, August 14
PGIMER’s Senior Technical Officer (Vehicles) Narinder Kumar Prarthi has been selected for the Commendation Certificate to be presented on Independence Day event on Monday.
Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Prarthi has been associated with the institute as the Senior Technical Officer (Vehicles) since 2000. He remained available in Covid control room during night hours to boost the morale of ambulance drivers during the peak of the first and second wave of the pandemic.
