PGI okays maternity leave benefits for resident doctors in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, April 18

In a significant move, the PGI has granted maternity leave benefits to female senior and junior residents pursuing DM/MCh & MD/MS courses. The decision has been taken to support female residents who are pursuing medical studies and ensure that they can balance their personal and professional responsibilities effectively.

According to the new policy, female residents expecting a child will be granted maternity leave benefits and they will be paid salary during their extended period of working in the institute. The policy has been implemented with immediate effect and it will provide much-needed relief to female residents who have been struggling to balance their studies and family life.

The policy has been welcomed by female residents, who have been advocating for such benefits since long. They believe that this move will help reduce stress and anxiety associated with managing a demanding academic schedule along with the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth.

Previously, female residents who took maternity leave were required to work for extended periods to compensate for the leave, but without any salary. The female residents are paid during the maternity leave and not during the extended period.

This was a major concern for female residents who were already juggling the demand for their medical studies and personal life.

Dr Naveen, president of the Association of Resident Doctors, PGI, said: “With the new policy, the institute has recognised the need to support female residents during this crucial period of their lives. The decision to pay stipend during the extended period of working is a welcome move and will provide much-needed relief to female residents who have been struggling to make both ends meet during their pregnancy and childbirth.”

Decision hailed

