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Home / Chandigarh / PGI performs bilateral cochlear implant in a 7-month-old infant

PGI performs bilateral cochlear implant in a 7-month-old infant

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:56 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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PGIMER, Chandigarh. File photo
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The Department of Otolaryngology, PGIMER, achieved a significant milestone by successfully performing simultaneous bilateral cochlear implant in a seven-month-old infant.

The procedure is among the youngest reported simultaneous bilateral cochlear implants performed in India and represents an important advancement in early hearing intervention within the public healthcare system.

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The surgery was led by Prof Ramandeep Singh Virk. The audiology and rehabilitation team comprised Prof Sanjay Munjal, Dr Parul Sud, Dr Anuradha and Drepath. The anesthesiologist was Dr Nitika Bansal, and the ENT residents supporting the case were Dr Anupriya, Dr Bhisham and Dr Narayana. Operating theatre technical support was provided by Sahi Ram and Shivnoor Gill.

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This achievement carries an important message for parents and healthcare professionals that hearing loss in infants and young children is a developmental emergency that requires timely identification and intervention.

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