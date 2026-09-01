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Home / Chandigarh / PGI performs one of India’s youngest simultaneous bilateral cochlear implants on 7-month-old infant

PGI performs one of India’s youngest simultaneous bilateral cochlear implants on 7-month-old infant

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:40 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The Department of Otolaryngology at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully performing simultaneous bilateral cochlear implantation on a seven-month-old infant.

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The procedure is among the youngest reported simultaneous bilateral cochlear implantations performed in India and marks an important advancement in early hearing intervention within the public healthcare system.

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The surgery was led by Prof Ramandeep Singh Virk. The audiology and rehabilitation team comprised Prof Sanjay Munjal, Dr Parul Sud, Dr Anuradha and Mr Drepath.

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Dr Nitika Bansal was the anesthesiologist, while ENT residents Dr Anupriya, Dr Bhisham and Dr Narayana supported the procedure. Operating theatre technical support was provided by Sahi Ram and Shivnoor Gill.

The achievement highlights the importance of early identification and treatment of hearing loss in infants and young children.

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Healthcare professionals stress that hearing loss, though often an invisible disability, can significantly affect a child's speech, language, learning and overall development if treatment is delayed.

Early hearing screening, accurate diagnosis and timely cochlear implantation, where indicated, followed by consistent post-implant rehabilitation, can give children a better opportunity to develop age-appropriate listening and communication skills.

PGI said it remains committed to strengthening comprehensive cochlear implant and auditory brainstem implant care through early diagnosis, specialised surgical expertise, objective intraoperative assessment, evidence-based programming and long-term auditory rehabilitation.

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