PGI plan to get AI tech for new facility hits roadblock

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has encountered a setback in its plan to equip the upcoming Neurosciences Centre with Artificial Intelligence-based technology. A key proposal involving the purchase of an AI-enabled PET scan system, worth approximately Rs 75 crore, has been turned down by the institute’s Standing Finance Committee due to cost concerns.

While the committee declined an immediate approval, PGI Director Prof Vivek Lal confirmed that the proposal is far from being shelved. “The project will be revised and presented again. Our aim remains to ensure that patients benefit from the most advanced diagnostic and treatment technology available,” he said, stressing the importance of modern tools in delivering high-quality healthcare.

Procurement of medical equipment for the Neurosciences Centre is underway. The new facility, housed in a six-storey building with 300 beds and its own dedicated parking area, is designed to provide integrated services in both neurology and neurosurgery. Despite the temporary pause in AI-based acquisitions, the Outpatient Department (OPD) is expected to begin functioning within the next three months, ahead of the full-scale launch.

To support the centre’s operations, the PGI has proposed the creation of 399 posts, including faculty, nurses, paramedics, attendants and support staff. A similar staffing plan—comprising 357 positions—has been submitted for the soon-to-open Mother and Child Care Centre.

In fact, over Rs 150 crore worth of medical equipment has already been procured for the Mother and Child Care Centre, supported by a major donation from Infosys last year. However, delays in construction have held back the launch, which is expected by the end of 2025.

Once functional, the centre will provide holistic care for women and newborns, featuring advanced services such as robotic surgeries, a human milk bank, neonatal intensive care and infertility treatments.

Meanwhile, the rising number of neurology patients — from 44,862 in 2021 to over 82,000 in 2023 — has increased pressure on the PGI. The Neurosciences Centre is expected to ease this burden and enhance patient outcomes through a consolidated, technology-driven approach.