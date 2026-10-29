PGI Prof Kushaljit Singh Sodhi first Indian to head Asian paediatric radiology body

Dr Kushaljit Singh Sodhi, Professor in the Department of Radiodiagnosis at PGIMER, Chandigarh, has been elected president of the Asian Oceanic Society of Paediatric Radiology (AOSPR), becoming the first Indian to head the organisation.

The election was held during the society’s 24th Annual Scientific Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 23 to 25.

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His election is a recognition of his contributions to paediatric imaging, research and academic leadership, and a matter of pride for PGIMER and Indian medical science.

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Dr Sodhi is also president of the Indian Society of Paediatric Radiology (ISPR) and vice-president of the World Federation of Paediatric Imaging (WFPI).