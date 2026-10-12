DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / PGI promotes organ donation awareness

PGI promotes organ donation awareness

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:02 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The sports meet aimed to promote a spirit of teamwork, healthy competition and community participation.
Advertisement

The Advanced Paediatric Centre (APC), PGIMER, organised its annual sports meet in collaboration with the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO North), PGIMER. The event combined sports, fitness, camaraderie and the important message of organ donation awareness.

Held under the theme “Champions on the Field, Heroes Beyond: Celebrating Sports and the Spirit of Organ Donation,” the sports meet aimed to promote a spirit of teamwork, healthy competition and community participation while sensitising participants to the noble cause of organ donation.

Advertisement

Commending the initiative, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, stated, “Such sporting events provide a refreshing break from demanding clinical duties, helping ease burnout while fostering team spirit, camaraderie and well-being among healthcare professionals. Integrating organ donation awareness with sporting events is a meaningful way to engage the community and promote this life-saving cause. Such initiatives help sensitise people, encourage informed conversations and inspire individuals to come forward for organ donation. I appreciate the organisers for combining the spirit of sportsmanship with the noble mission of saving lives through organ donation.”

Advertisement

Prof Praveen Kumar, Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Advanced Paediatric Centre, PGIMER, appreciated the initiative. Dr Vijay Tadia, Nodal Officer, ROTTO North, PGIMER, highlighted the importance of using infotainment as an effective medium to promote organ donation awareness. He stated,” Integrating an important social message with engaging activities such as sports makes awareness more accessible, relatable and impactful, particularly among young people.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts