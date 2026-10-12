PGI promotes organ donation awareness

The Advanced Paediatric Centre (APC), PGIMER, organised its annual sports meet in collaboration with the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO North), PGIMER. The event combined sports, fitness, camaraderie and the important message of organ donation awareness.

Held under the theme “Champions on the Field, Heroes Beyond: Celebrating Sports and the Spirit of Organ Donation,” the sports meet aimed to promote a spirit of teamwork, healthy competition and community participation while sensitising participants to the noble cause of organ donation.

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Commending the initiative, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, stated, “Such sporting events provide a refreshing break from demanding clinical duties, helping ease burnout while fostering team spirit, camaraderie and well-being among healthcare professionals. Integrating organ donation awareness with sporting events is a meaningful way to engage the community and promote this life-saving cause. Such initiatives help sensitise people, encourage informed conversations and inspire individuals to come forward for organ donation. I appreciate the organisers for combining the spirit of sportsmanship with the noble mission of saving lives through organ donation.”

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Prof Praveen Kumar, Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Advanced Paediatric Centre, PGIMER, appreciated the initiative. Dr Vijay Tadia, Nodal Officer, ROTTO North, PGIMER, highlighted the importance of using infotainment as an effective medium to promote organ donation awareness. He stated,” Integrating an important social message with engaging activities such as sports makes awareness more accessible, relatable and impactful, particularly among young people.”