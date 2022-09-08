PGI, Panjab University, Golf Club top tax defaulters in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 7

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Panjab University (PU) and Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) are among the top property/service tax defaulters in the city. These institutions have failed to clear their dues, including of previous years, ever after the end of this fiscal’s rebate period i.e. April 1 to August 31.

PU: Rs 12 Cr

According to data collated from the Municipal Corporation, various departments of the PGI owe around Rs 13 crore, different wings of the PU have around Rs 12 crore pending and the CGC is yet to clear Rs 10.90 crore tax dues.

41K yet to pay up 41,382 pvt, biz property owners fail to pay dues

1,35,564 total assessees in city

Rs 100 cr biz unit owners’ dues Chandigarh Golf Club Rs 10.90 cr Bharti Airtel Rs 3.73 cr PEC Director’s office Rs 3.24 cr Railway Station Rs 2.25 cr Haryana Mini Secretariat Rs 1.41 cr

“There is no default. The matter is in court. It’s just our calculation is different from MC’s calculation,” reasoned CGC president Lt Colonel HS Chahal (retd).

Commercial property tax owners have over Rs 100 crore pending in property tax. Even various departments of the Centre, Punjab and Haryana governments, UT Administration and Municipal Corporation owe the levy.

Among other key defaulters are Bharti Airtel Ltd (Rs 3.73 crore), PEC Director’s office (Rs 3.24 crore), Station Master, Railway Station, Daria, (Rs 2.25 crore), Haryana Mini Secretariat (Rs 1.41 crore), Alchemist (Rs 1.17 crore), District Court Complex (Rs 1.09 crore), Punjab Mini Secretariat (Rs 83.42 lakh), UT Secretariat New Building (Rs 56 lakh), CBSE’s Education Department (Rs 24 lakh) and the BSNL (Rs 16 lakh).

“There are some chronic defaulters and we are issuing notices to them besides attaching the properties as per law. In some cases, reconciliation is on. I have written to the head of departments of Punjab and Haryana to clear their dues. The matter is also being taken up with the UT authorities,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

“Due to repeated follow-ups, we have recovered Rs 11.33 crore in arrears from the UT Administration on account of service charges from government buildings in 2021-22. We are mandated to move ahead as per law. And it will be ensured all departments clear their dues,” she added. Meanwhile, this fiscal (till rebate period of up to August 31), total 41,382 residential and commercial property owners still owed dues. In all, there are 1,35,564 assessees in the city.

Those wishing to clear their dues after August 31 will have to pay a penalty of 25% with 12% interest on tax dues without rebate. The civic body has started serving notices on the defaulters. Those still failing to pay up will be served the final notice, following which the process of property sealing may be started.

