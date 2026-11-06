PGI raises fines for shops; overcharging to cost Rs 50K

In a move to protect patients and visitors from unfair trade practices, the PGIMER has substantially enhanced penalties for violations by shops and other commercial establishments operating on its campus.

The revised penalties are aimed at deterring malpractices, ensuring compliance with prescribed norms and preventing repeated violations, particularly those affecting patient convenience, consumer rights, hygiene and safety.

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The PGIMER Director, Prof Vivek Lal, said, “A hospital is a place where patients and their families should feel safe, respected and cared for. Every service within the institute, including commercial establishments, must contribute to this environment rather than add to the difficulties of those already dealing with health concerns. We want to ensure fair practices, reasonable pricing, cleanliness and accountability so that patients and their attendants can access these services with confidence.”

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He added that the enhanced penalties would send a clear message that violations of prescribed standards would not be taken lightly. The decision follows a review of the existing penalty provisions by a committee constituted by the Institute. The committee, which met on October 16 under the chairmanship of Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration), recommended substantial increases in penalties to ensure effective enforcement and promote compliance among shopkeepers and other commercial establishments.

Pankaj Rai said thousands of patients and attendants visited the PGIMER every day and many depended on shops and other facilities on the campus for their daily needs. They should not have to worry about being overcharged, purchasing unsafe products or finding unhygienic surroundings, he added.

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The revised provisions cover violations such as failure to display rate lists and discount information, overcharging, sale of spurious, soiled, damaged or expired products, poor hygiene, encroachments, failure to issue bills, improper waste disposal and non-compliance with fire safety requirements.

The penalty for failing to display rate lists and discount information has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 for each violation. Similarly, the fine for overcharging customers has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

The penalty for keeping shop premises unclean or unhygienic has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. The sale of spurious, soiled, damaged or expired products will attract a fine of Rs 50,000 for each violation and may also lead to suspension or cancellation of the shop’s licence.

The revised provisions also place greater emphasis on fire safety, proper waste disposal, cleanliness, prevention of smoking and maintaining a peaceful hospital environment.

The institute has clarified that serious violations may also invite legal action, in addition to the penalties imposed by the PGIMER. Repeated violations may attract further financial and regulatory consequences.