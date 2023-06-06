PGI retains second position for 6th time

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 5

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) has maintained its second position in the ‘medical’ category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2023 for the sixth consecutive year.

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has claimed the top spot in the rankings, while Christian Medical College, Vellore, is placed third.

Top 3 medical institutions 1 AIIMS, New Delhi 2 PGI, Chandigarh 3 Christian Medical College, Vellore

While the PGI has consistently excelled in various aspects, it scored the lowest on the outreach and inclusivity parameter, with a score of 64.97.

There has also been a decline in the graduation outcome score for the PGI, dropping from 85.34 in 2022 to 79.79 this year. This decline raises concerns about the institution’s performance in terms of placement and higher studies, university examination results, median salary, and PhD students. It is crucial for the PGI to address these aspects to ensure better outcomes for its graduates.

AIIMS demonstrated superior performance when compared to the PGI across the various parameters in the 2023 rankings. It surpassed the PGI in every parameter, showcasing its excellence in teaching, research, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity, and perception.

The PGI obtained a score of 71.42 in perception parameter, which reflects its overall reputation among academic peers and employers. Though this is substantially lower than AIIMS’ perfect score of 100.

AIIMS also outperformed the PGI with a score of 93.85 in research and professional practice. This indicates AIIMS may have a stronger research output, including publications, citations, patents, and research projects. The PGI could potentially enhance its research endeavours to bridge the gap.

The parameter teaching, learning and resources is determined by factors such as student strength, faculty-student ratio, faculty with PhD, financial resources utilisation and online education.

The research and professional practice parameter considers publications, citations, patents, and research projects, while graduation outcome encompasses placement and higher studies, university examination performance, median salary, and PhD students.

Outreach and inclusivity takes into account region diversity, women diversity, economically and socially challenged students, and physically challenged students. The perception parameter relies on peer perception from academic and peers, as well as employers.

Professor Vivek Lal, Director, expressing his appreciation, congratulated the faculty and staff members of the PGI for their unwavering support and dedication in achieving this remarkable feat.