PGI sees rise in firecracker injuries this festive season

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has witnessed a sharp spike in firecracker-related injuries during the Diwali festive period, with doctors warning of a worrying trend despite years of public awareness campaigns.

According to data released by the Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER has recorded 69 cases of eye injuries linked to firecracker explosions this festive season. Of these, 26 cases were reported earlier (between 8 am on October 20 and 8 am on October 21), 30 between 8 am on October 21 and 8 am on October 22 and 13 fresh cases till 5 pm today.

Among the 30 cases reported over the past 24 hours, 27 patients were male and three female. Seventeen of these were self-inflicted injuries, while 13 occurred among bystanders, underscoring the broader dangers of careless firecracker use. The victims ranged in age from a five-year-old child—the youngest case—to a 58-year-old adult. Eighteen were children and 12 were adults, highlighting the heightened vulnerability of minors.

Medically, the injuries included 13 closed globe and 17 open globe injuries, with 28 unilateral and two bilateral eye involvements. From 8 am to 5 pm today alone, 13 new patients were treated—nine with closed globe and four with open globe injuries. Two have already undergone surgical repair, while two more procedures are pending.

Expressing deep concern, SS Pandav, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology and Advanced Eye Centre, said, “This surge in eye injuries during Diwali is deeply unfortunate. Despite repeated awareness drives, many individuals—especially children—continue to suffer preventable, sight-threatening injuries. We urge strict supervision of children and adherence to safety measures.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Plastic Surgery at PGIMER treated 17 patients with firecracker-related trauma—seven earlier and ten reported today. Among them, seven suffered severe hand injuries caused by crackers bursting in hand, three had facial injuries, and two sustained foot injuries requiring orthoplastic care. Five patients have undergone surgery in the Advanced Trauma Centre, while five others with minor burns were treated and discharged.

“Every festive season, we continue to see preventable firecracker injuries leading to devastating trauma, particularly to the hands and face,” said Atul Parashar, Head of Plastic Surgery at PGIMER, adding, “Caution and adult supervision, especially for children, can prevent these life-altering accidents.”

Faculty members at PGIMER have reiterated the urgent need for community education, stricter regulation of firecracker use, and sustained public awareness campaigns to reduce such preventable injuries in future festivals.