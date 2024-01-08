PGI to expedite work on Sarangpur centre

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, January 7

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is expediting work on a medical college along with a 500-bed hospital and a 500-bed trauma centre at its centre in Sarangpur.

Prof Vivek Lal, PGIMER Director, said, “We have made a broad proposal that is currently lying pending with the standing finance committee. When developed, it will be an asset with a state-of-the-art trauma centre and a holistic cancer treatment centre.”

The institute has decided that there will be a screening OPD for 16,000 patients, one super-speciality block and the buildings of associated required services. It will also have residential and shopping areas, as per the master plan of the Sarangpur Centre.

The present footfall at the PGIMER is from 30,000 to 40,000 per day. These figures are increasing continuously thereby putting a huge strain on all resources of the institute, both human and infrastructural.

As per the Master Plan, “The present land resource of the institute in Sector 12, Chandigarh, is woefully inadequate leaving little scope for expansion to catering to the ever increasing demand of patient care services. To mitigate the problem, the institute authorities vigorously took up the matter with the UT Administrator for allotment of additional land in the vicinity of the institute.”

Accordingly, 50.76 acres have been allotted to the PGIMER by the UT on a leasehold basis. The lease deed was signed on March 8, 2021.

The institute is proposing to establish a medical college with intake of 100 students per year, along with a 500-bed hospital, a 500-bed trauma centre, a screening OPD for 16,000 patients, a super-speciality block and buildings of associated services. This will also have a residential area and a shopping complex.

This would also help the institute in addressing to some extent the increasing demand of hospital beds, requirement of more modular operation theatres, and a state-of-the-art ICU facility for better patient care.

At present, the city has only one medical college offering MBBS course at GMCH-32.

Proposal with finance panel

Prof Vivek Lal, PGIMER Director, said, “We have made a broad proposal that is currently lying pending with the standing finance committee. When developed, it will be an asset with a state-of-the-art trauma centre and a holistic cancer treatment centre.”

Institute under strain

The present footfall at the PGIMER is from 30,000 to 40,000 per day. These figures are increasing continuously thereby putting a huge strain on all resources of the institute, both human and infrastructural.

Hi-tech facilities

The PGI is proposing to establish a medical college at Sarangpur with intake of 100 students per year, along with a 500-bed hospital, a 500-bed trauma centre, a screening OPD for 16,000 patients, a super-speciality block and buildings of associated services. It will also have a residential area and a shopping complex.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh