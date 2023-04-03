PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, April 2

Reeling under the staff crunch, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here will fill 370 vacant posts of nursing, technician, clerk and sanitary attendant.

At a recent review meeting with the Secretary Health, Government of India, the PGIMER committed to filling 370 posts by September 30.

Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director, PGIMER, said, “The institute will be able to fill 370 posts by September-end. It will relieve the burden on the existing staff, who are already stretched to their limits due to the staff crunch. With more staff, the institute can provide better quality patient care and reduce wait time. With the number of patients increasing daily, the institute needs more staff to ensure that patients receive timely and adequate medical attention.”

The institute has around 7,300 sanctioned posts, including those of teaching and non-teaching doctor, nurse, paramedic, lab technician and security.

However, the institute is unable to fill the vacancies due to various reasons, including court cases, which have resulted in a backlog of over 1,700 vacancies.

The hospital provides treatment to an average of 9,000 patients daily, including 8,000 in the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and 300 in the Emergency wing. As many as 155 out of 2,572 nursing positions remain unfilled at the PGI. The situation is no better for teaching staff with 36 posts of professor and 91 of assistant professor remaining vacant against the sanctioned strength of 70 and 652, respectively.

7,300 sanctioned positions

Over 1,700 posts vacant

Of 728 sanctioned posts of doctor, 127 lying vacant

Of 2,572 nursing positions, 155 vacant

Patient rush

The hospital provides treatment to an average of 9,000 patients daily, including 8,000 in OPDs and 300 in Emergency.

Rap by panel

The parliamentary committee had also criticised the PGIMER for the delay in filling over 1,686 posts in various cadres.

Court cases

Institute is unable to fill the vacancies due to various reasons, including court cases, which have resulted in this huge backlog.

#PGI Chandigarh