PGI to have student-teacher ratio at par with AIIMS

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) Institute Body met under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda.
A proposal to frame student–teacher ratio guidelines in parity with AIIMS, New Delhi, was also approved, with ratios of 5:1 for DM/MCh and fellowship programmes and 3:1 for MD/MS/MDS courses.
The IB was also presented with a comprehensive Vision and Roadmap up to 2047, outlining a strategy centred on clinical excellence, research leadership, academic expansion and digital transformation.
