PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

Chandigarh, August 26

In a significant step towards improving oral health among schoolchildren in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has chosen the Oral Health Sciences Centre at the PGI here to lead the efforts as the National Resource Centre. The decision was announced during the second national-level two-day workshop of the National Steering Group for Oral Health held on August 21 and 22.

With a long-standing history of promoting oral healthcare among children and the elderly, the Oral Health Sciences Centre has been actively involved in school oral health promotion activities for over three decades. These initiatives have spanned across 150 government schools in Raipur Rani, Haryana, and all government schools in Chandigarh. The centre has also extended its services to residents of various old age homes in Chandigarh, providing free oral health services including denture delivery.

During the workshop, key areas were identified to further the promotion of oral health through schools in India. The occasion marked the launch of short videos highlighting the centre’s community efforts, especially focusing on schoolchildren and the elderly.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director of PGI, emphasised the crucial role of optimal oral health in maintaining overall systemic health and improving the quality of life. Dr Arun K Aggarwal, Head of the Department of Community Medicine-School of Public Health, PGI, stressed the importance of oral hygiene, particularly in rural schoolchildren.

An innovative framework for the nationwide implementation of school oral health programmes was unveiled during the event. The framework includes various oral health activities at the school level, such as establishing a dedicated oral health wall, introducing supervised tooth brushing and implementing a fortnightly fluoride mouth rinsing programme aimed at preventing dental caries. Additionally, the framework emphasises the importance of healthy canteen policies and safe school policies to prevent traumatic dental injuries.

As part of the plan, the framework will undergo a pilot test in Chandigarh. Dr Ashima Goyal, Head of the Oral Health Sciences Centre, PGI, stressed the goal of completing the school oral health programme framework by March 2024.

