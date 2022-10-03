PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) will place an agenda item to start an MBBS course at its Sarangpur centre at the Standing Finance Committee meeting for budget approval from the Centre. The meeting slated this month will be chaired by Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The proposed facility and hospital is set to come up at Sarangpur where the PGI has been allocated land. The proposed campus will have a college building with adequate space for all teaching departments to run MBBS course with 100 seats.

The total cost of project with all modern amenities has been estimated at Rs 1,800 crore.

Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director, PGI, said: "The agenda item for setting up MBBS course will be placed at the Standing Finance Committee scheduled this month. The budget approval will be part of it."

The PGI had proposed the state-of-the-art medical college with intake of 100 students for MBBS course at Sarangpur. The hospital is proposed to be attached to this medical college with requisite number of beds for respective clinical departments as per the National Medical Council guidelines.

In June, the Standing Academic Committee (SAC) had approved setting up of the medical college and a 500-bed hospital, an extension of Nehru Hospital, having all clinical departments required to run the MBBS course. The aim was to provide quality education, research and patient care.

It would help the institute address to some extent increasing demand of hospital beds, requirement of more modular operation theatres, and state-of-the-art ICU facility for better patient care.

#MBBS #PGI Chandigarh