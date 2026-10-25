PGI trains 57 doctors in trauma, burn management

The Centre of Excellence (Trauma and Burns) at the PGIMER trained 57 doctors from Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh in immediate trauma life support and burn management on Saturday.

The course was conducted under the National Programme for Prevention and Management of Trauma and Burn Injuries (NPPMTBI) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

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The programme is aimed at reducing preventable deaths and complications arising from trauma and burn injuries by strengthening healthcare professionals’ skills, standardising care protocols and improving hospital-based treatment.

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The course was led by Dr Atul Parashar, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery and Nodal Officer of the Centre of Excellence (Trauma and Burns) at the PGIMER. Dr Nidhi Bhatia from the Department of Anaesthesia was the course co-director, while Dr Ankit Dadra served as the course coordinator.

The training focused on the systematic initial assessment and management of trauma and burn patients.