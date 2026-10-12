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Home / Chandigarh / PGI transplant team feted at Hyderabad conference

PGI transplant team feted at Hyderabad conference

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:45 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The transplant team at PGIMER won major honours at ISOT-2026, the 36th annual conference of the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation (ISOT) in Hyderabad.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, presented the awards.

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Dr Devprakash Choudhary, Assistant Professor in the Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, received the TANKER Young Investigator Award-2026 for his pioneering work on normothermic machine perfusion in India, enabling the use of donor kidneys that would otherwise have been discarded. He dedicated the award to Dr Ashish Sharma for his constant inspiration and support.

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The team also received four ISOT-2026 Mentor-Mentee Awards. Prof Smita Pattanaik and Ritika Panwar from the Department of Pharmacology were recognised for research on tacrolimus and personalised immunosuppression in kidney transplant recipients.

Three awards went to the Department of Renal Transplant Surgery. Prof Deepesh Kenwar and Dr Kapil Gothwal were awarded for assessing the safety of elderly living kidney donors and outcomes in their recipients; Dr Sarbpreet Singh and Dr Belmin Winston for using continuous glucose monitoring to predict diabetes after transplantation; and Dr Devprakash Choudhary and Dr Rohan Rao for the impact of living donor surgery and its association with transplant outcomes.

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In a separate session, the PGIMER received the Star SWAP Transplant Center Award-2026 from the Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation. Dr Lekha Rani from the Department of Immunopathology accepted the award on behalf of the institute.

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