PGI using non-invasive therapies to save infants with heart ailments

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 20

In a first, the Cardiology Department at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) is diagnosing and treating infants and children with heart diseases using non-invasive therapies. This has resulted in early diagnosis of congenital heart diseases during pregnancy, allowing for timely intervention and prenatal counselling.

The department is using advanced techniques and improved equipment to identify heart problems in babies even before they are born.

Skilled doctors are providing counselling to parents and closely monitoring these babies after birth to ensure they receive appropriate care and treatment.

These methods don’t require any surgeries or invasive procedures, making these safer and more comfortable for young patients.

With improved techniques and equipment availability, most of the congenital heart diseases are diagnosed early in utero and appropriate prenatal counselling is provided by experienced cardiologists. The abnormal foetuses are followed postnatally to ensure appropriate and timely care and management plans.

The department has also explored the positive impact of iron and albumin supplementation both in adult and paediatric populations with cardiac abnormalities. The research has showed positive effects of non-invasive treatments such as iron and protein supplements for children suffering from heart failure and cyanotic congenital heart diseases. By providing these supplements, the number of hospital visits for these children has decreased significantly.

The capacity for open-heart operations in infants and neonates has also expanded as the department has started an additional 10-bed advanced infant, neonatal and paediatric ICU on the second floor of the Advanced Cardiac Centre. This expansion is set to significantly increase the number of children receiving life-saving surgeries.

Dr Yash Pal Sharma, head, Department of Cardiology, says: “Our pursuit of excellence in paediatric cardiology has yielded exceptional results. By diagnosing congenital heart diseases early, providing prenatal counselling, and implementing innovative treatment strategies, we have not only improved survival rates but also enhanced the overall quality of life for these young patients. This has led to a significant reduction in the number of undiagnosed cases, providing parents with valuable information and support even before birth.”

