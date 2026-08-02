PGI workshop on enhancing maternal emergency readiness

In a significant step towards strengthening maternal healthcare and enhancing emergency obstetric preparedness, the Department of Anaesthesia & Intensive Care, PGI Chandigarh, in collaboration with PGI’s satellite centre in Sangrur organised a one-day continuing medical education (CME)-cum-workshop on “Obstetric Emergencies & Resuscitation” at the Sangrur centre.

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Conducted under the aegis of the Association of Obstetric Anaesthesiologists, the academic programme was centred on the theme “From Recognition to Resuscitation: Advancing Maternal Critical Care.”

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The programme brought together leading experts in obstetric anaesthesia, critical care and obstetrics from premier institutions across the country, along with practising obstetricians, anaesthesiologists and postgraduate residents from across Punjab.

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Designed to strengthen preparedness for life-threatening obstetric emergencies, the CME combined evidence-based scientific deliberations with simulation-based practical training to enhance clinical competence and multi-disciplinary teamwork.

As part of the programme, the first-ever joint academic initiative was organised by the Department of Anaesthesia & Intensive Care, PGI, and Sangrur centre.

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Highlighting the objectives of the programme, Kashish Garg, organising secretary, stated that the CME was conceptualised to bridge the gap between evolving evidence and day-to-day clinical practice, particularly for healthcare professionals working in peripheral regions.

“Providing clinicians with opportunities to learn from experts and practise critical life-saving procedures in simulated environments significantly enhances preparedness for obstetric emergencies. The overwhelming participation reflects the growing need for structured skill-based learning in maternal critical care,” she said, while acknowledging the dedicated efforts of the organising committee, faculty and delegates.

Participants attended expert lectures and interactive discussions on key areas, including early recognition of deteriorating obstetric patients through modified early warning systems, preeclampsia and eclampsia, obstetric sepsis, postpartum haemorrhage, maternal collapse, inter-hospital transfer of critically ill obstetric patients, posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome and peripartum cardiomyopathy.