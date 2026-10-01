PGI workshop on issues of adolescence

Director Prof Vivek Lal calls for structured and periodic interactions to ensure that concerns related to workload, stress, workplace well-being are identified and addressed in a timely manner. File Photo
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Some of the most pressing challenges facing adolescents today were discussed during the one-day continuing medical education (CME) programme, “Adolescents at Risk: From Early Identification to Intervention,” organised by the Advanced Paediatrics Centre, PGIMER.
Around 120 delegates from across North India, including teachers, counsellors, paediatricians, psychologists, mental-health professionals and students, participated in the programme.
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The CME brought together professionals from the PGIMER, AIMS Mohali, Amity University and MCM DAV College, Fortis and Plaksha University to discuss some of the most pressing challenges facing adolescents today.
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