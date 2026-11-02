PGIMER assures free treatment to six-year-old assault victim

Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Vivek Lal on Sunday assured free treatment and all possible assistance to the family of the six-year-old girl who was brutally assaulted by a Class III student at a Panchkula school. He visited the child at the institute and enquired about her health.

He said, “At the PGIMER, our responsibility goes beyond providing medical treatment. It is equally about standing by patients and their families in their most difficult moments.

Advertisement

“The circumstances involving this little child are deeply concerning. We want to ensure that she receives the best possible medical care, along with all the support and comfort she needs. The entire treatment is being provided free of cost, and the institute will extend every possible assistance to the family,” he added.

Advertisement

The institute has also provided her with a private room to ensure appropriate care, comfort and privacy during her treatment.

The child is under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, who are closely monitoring her condition and providing all necessary medical attention.

Advertisement

The six-year-old girl was brought to the PGIMER with critical injuries.