PGIMER celebrates 80th Independence Day, reaffirms commitment to patient care

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) marked the 80th Independence Day with a vibrant celebration led by Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER.

Advertisement

The celebrations began with the ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag and a Guard of Honour, followed by a soulful rendition of ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’ and vibrant cultural dance performances by nursing officers. The event brought together the PGI fraternity in an atmosphere of pride, unity and renewed commitment to the nation.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Prof Lal paid tribute to the institute’s “Karmayogis” — “those who”, he said, “shed every drop of their sweat for the patients of PGI”. He emphasised that nothing mattered more than patient welfare and described the staff’s unwavering commitment to patient care as PGIMER’s greatest achievement and enduring source of strength.

Advertisement

Describing the occasion as particularly special, Prof Lal recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chandigarh last month and the inauguration of PGIMER’s advanced healthcare centres. “The Prime Minister went out of his way to acknowledge the glory of PGI,” he said, adding, “From my heart came one thought: his words were a victory for all of us.”

With more than 30 lakh patients seeking care at PGIMER, Prof Lal acknowledged the enormous responsibility on the Institute. “We may have many things to offer, but when nearly 30 lakh patients come to us, even all that sometimes falls short of meeting the enormous demand. But your commitment and your dedication — that is what keeps PGI going,” he said.

Advertisement

Drawing inspiration from the legendary stand of the 13 Kumaon Regiment at Rezang La, Prof Lal spoke of the extraordinary courage and determination displayed by the soldiers in the face of overwhelming odds. Drawing a parallel with PGIMER’s responsibility towards patients, he said, “The battlefield is different, but the commitment is the same. The soldier does not step back when the odds are against him. Similarly, at PGI, when a patient comes to us, we cannot step back because the challenge is difficult. We have to do whatever we can, with whatever resources we have, for our patients.”

Prof Lal congratulated the team for resolving the long-pending issue of around 1,200 promotions that had been pending since 1992. He described the move as an important recognition of employees who had served the Institute for decades and stressed that employee welfare and timely career progression were integral to sustaining morale and commitment.

Highlighting PGIMER’s recent national recognition in organ transplantation, Prof Lal referred to the institute receiving its third consecutive Best ROTTO Award. Recalling his response to the appreciation by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel at the award ceremony, he said, “We do whatever we can, with whatever we have at our disposal, for our patients. We do whatever is possible with the resources available to us, and we will continue to do so.”

He also highlighted Project SARATHI, recalling how a small initiative at PGIMER had evolved into a national movement in patient care and facilitation, with recognition and support from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Prof Lal said the dedicated Cardiac Emergency, announced on January 26, 2026, was now functioning at full capacity. The facility has strengthened rapid and specialised care for cardiac emergencies while improving patient flow. He further announced that 12 beds have been earmarked for PGIMER employees and their immediate relatives in the Emergency, with the facility to be progressively strengthened within the Cardiac Centre.

Acknowledging the contribution of every category of staff — from technical and security personnel to those working in the laundry and kitchen — Prof Lal said their work was integral to patient care. Recalling his visit to the laundry, he said the dedication of the staff impressed him and led to the introduction of new equipment within a month to make their work more comfortable. He also praised the kitchen staff for their round-the-clock service and commitment to food safety.

Sharing an anecdote from the Paediatric Emergency, Prof Lal recalled walking through the facility in an overall without being recognised as the Director, adding, “That is the power of commitment.”

Addressing residents in particular, Prof Lal expressed confidence in the quality of training and clinical exposure at PGIMER. “You are the best in the world,” he said. Reaffirming his faith in the institute’s residency programme, he added, “I firmly believe that the best residency in the whole world is at PGI, Chandigarh.” He urged residents to recognise the responsibility that came with being trained at one of India’s premier medical institutions and to carry forward PGIMER’s tradition of excellence, compassion and service.

Looking ahead, Prof Lal said PGIMER must remain confident in its ability to embrace technology while retaining its human commitment. “If you think that we can counter the world based on technology, you are very sadly mistaken. Where there is commitment, there is victory. Where there is commitment, there is glory,” he said.

Expressing hope for the proposed medical college, Prof Lal said, “We hope again the Prime Minister comes to lay the foundation stone and by next year we should be having MBBS running.”

Referring to the recently installed monumental National Flag, Prof Lal said, “I felt that along with this flag, the pride and prestige of PGI would also rise to this great height — and remain there forever.” He stressed, “The responsibility of PGI is increasing day by day. But the shoulders of PGI never bend.”

Urging every Karmayogi to work with courage and dignity, Prof Lal concluded his address by thanking the PGIMER fraternity for its unwavering dedication and reaffirming the collective resolve. “This commitment is important. And we have to take this commitment forward,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with a tree plantation drive led by the Department of Engineering. Prof Lal planted a Plumeria acutifolia (Champa) sapling, marking the launch of an initiative to plant 300 saplings during the monsoon to beautify the campus, strengthen its green cover and enhance its microclimate.