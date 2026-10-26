PGIMER Chandigarh secures place in Newsweek’s list of world’s best specialized hospitals 2027

In a significant recognition of its clinical excellence and commitment to patient care, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has been recognised among the ‘World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2027’ by Newsweek, in collaboration with global data intelligence firm Statista.

Expressing happiness over the honour, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, said, “This international recognition is a matter of immense pride for PGIMER and reaffirms our commitment to delivering specialised healthcare of the highest standards. It reflects the collective dedication of our faculty, residents, nursing professionals, technical teams and support staff, who work tirelessly to combine clinical expertise with compassion and patient-centred care.”

Advertisement

The Director added, “At PGIMER, we believe that excellence in healthcare must go hand in hand with innovation, research, accessibility and empathy. This recognition inspires us to continue raising the bar in patient care and medical education while strengthening our contribution to the nation’s healthcare system.”

Advertisement

The recognition features PGIMER among leading healthcare institutions internationally across five specialised fields: Cardiology, Endocrinology, Oncology, Paediatrics and Pulmonology. The ranking was published on the Newsweek website on September 17 and also features in the accompanying print edition of the magazine.

The seventh edition of the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals ranking evaluates leading hospitals across major medical specialities.

Advertisement

According to the accompanying communication from Newsweek and Statista, the assessment considers parameters such as reputation, accreditation and the implementation of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs), which capture patients’ perspectives on their health and treatment outcomes.

For PGIMER, the honour represents both an acknowledgement of its continued contributions to specialised medicine and a renewed responsibility to advance accessible, evidence-based and compassionate healthcare.