PGIMER Chandigarh trains GMC Patiala team to strengthen renal transplant services

Reinforcing its commitment to strengthening organ transplantation services across the region, PGIMER Chandigarh, through the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) North, has commenced a structured renal transplant training programme for a multidisciplinary team from Government Medical College (GMC) and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

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As part of the programme, Nursing Officers Ramneet Kaur and Sonika are undergoing a two-week Renal Transplant Coordinator Training Programme from June 9 to June 20.

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Simultaneously, a multidisciplinary team comprising nursing officers Najma, Lovleen Kaur, Bhavandeep Kaur, Amandeep Batta, Simranpreet Kaur, Amit Phull, Om Prakash, Lakhwinder Kaur, Lakhwinder Singh, and Prerna are undergoing an intensive one-week renal transplant training programme from June 9 to June 13 at PGIMER.

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The programme is being coordinated by Dr Sarbpreet Singh, Additional Professor, Renal Transplant Surgery, PGIMER.

Detailing about the mentoring role of PGIMER, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, said, “As a leading tertiary care and academic institute, PGIMER views capacity building as a national responsibility. Our goal is not merely to perform successful transplants but to help create self-reliant transplant programmes across the region. Through mentorship, knowledge sharing, and structured training, we are building a sustainable ecosystem that enables more institutes to offer quality transplant services closer to patients’ homes.”

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Prof Lal added, “The partnership with GMC Patiala is an important step in this direction. By sharing expertise and fostering institutional collaboration, we are helping create a robust framework that strengthens organ donation and transplantation services, while ensuring that patients have greater access to life.”

Highlighting the role of ROTTO in strengthening transplantation networks, Dr Vijay Tadia, Nodal Officer, ROTTO North, stated, “The success of organ transplantation depends upon a well-trained multidisciplinary workforce and strong institutional systems. ROTTO North has been actively facilitating training, coordination, and knowledge exchange among healthcare institutions.”

“The training encompasses all key aspects of renal transplantation, including donor and recipient evaluation, immunological and laboratory support, transplant coordination, post-transplant monitoring, documentation, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance. Participants are also being provided practical exposure to the multidisciplinary teamwork and systems-based approach that underpin successful transplant programmes,” said Dr Tadia.

“Over the years, PGIMER has emerged as a mentor institute for organ donation and transplantation in North India, supporting hospitals through training programmes, clinical mentorship, protocol development, and technical guidance and the training programme is expected to play a pivotal role in operationalizing renal transplant services at GMC Patiala and strengthening transplant infrastructure,” added Dr Tadia.