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Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal calls for community outreach to boost organ donation

PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal calls for community outreach to boost organ donation

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER. File Photo
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PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal on Thursday called for taking organ donation beyond hospital walls, urging doctors, nursing officers and transplant coordinators to build awareness in communities. He was addressing Continuum – The Continuity of Life, a CME-cum-training programme organised by ROTTO North in association with the Department of Hospital Administration, PGIMER as the chief guest.

“Donor families display extraordinary courage when, amid profound grief, they decide to give others the gift of life. Their sacrifice is the foundation of this movement, and we must acknowledge them with the deepest gratitude,” he said.

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Paying tribute to donor families, Prof Lal highlighted the importance of coordinated teamwork among clinicians, nursing officers and transplant coordinators in advancing transplantation services. Emphasising the need to transform organ donation into a wider societal movement, the Director said, “We must take this movement beyond hospital walls and engage communities, including villages and panchayats, to build greater awareness and encourage organ donation.”

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Prof Lal further observed that transplant coordinators are indispensable to the donation process and that strong collaboration among healthcare teams has been central to PGIMER’s achievements in transplantation. He called for sustained efforts to strengthen awareness and ensure the generosity of donor families translates into more lives saved.

Reinforcing the programme’s focus on translating knowledge into action, Dr Vijay Tadia, Nodal Officer, ROTTO North, said, “Through Continuum, we aim to strengthen the preparedness of resident doctors and nursing officers and translate knowledge into action. We envision monthly training programmes to foster continuous learning and build a sustainable culture of deceased organ donation at PGIMER.”

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A key highlight of the programme was the felicitation of the family of Surinder Kaur, a young organ donor, in recognition of their courageous decision to give others the gift of life amid profound personal grief. Their presence served as a poignant reminder that organ donation can transform loss into hope and offer a second chance to patients awaiting transplantation. The family of Surinder Kaur has urged others to embrace organ donation.

Sharing the family’s sentiments, Jaspal Singh, Surinder Kaur’s uncle, said, “Losing a loved one is an irreplaceable loss, but knowing that her organs could help others live has given our grief a deeper meaning. We hope her gift inspires more families to choose organ donation and allows their loved ones’ lives to continue through others.”

Students from the Institute for the Blind conveyed a message of empathy, humanity and the enduring impact of giving life to others.

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