PGIMER faculty shine at national paediatric radiology conference

Dr Kushaljit Singh Sodhi, Professor, Department of Radio Diagnosis and Imaging, PGIMER, has been elected National President of the Indian Society of Paediatric Radiology (ISPR) at its 24th annual conference held in Kolkata from September 18 to 20.

Dr Anmol Bhatia, Additional Professor in the department, was conferred the prestigious Prof Arcot Gajaraj Endowment Oration by the ISPR. He delivered the oration titled “Shear Wave Elastography in Children: Journey So Far”.

Advertisement

Congratulating the faculty members on their achievements, Dr Akshay Kumar Saxena, Professor and Head, Department of Radio Diagnosis and Imaging, PGIMER, said it was a matter of immense pride for the institute and the department that its faculty members had received prestigious honours and assumed leadership roles at the national level.