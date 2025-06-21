PGIMER gets complaint against doctor for allegedly thrashing adopted daughter

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday said it has received a complaint against a faculty member for allegedly thrashing his 13-year-old adopted daughter — a video of which went viral on social media.

In the purported video, a man could be seen hitting the girl with some object as she tries to run. A woman, said to be the doctor’s wife, who is also a faculty member at PGIMER, can be seen standing in the video.

The incident reportedly took place a few days ago in Shimla where the family had gone on vacation. The matter came to light after a complainant from Shimla wrote to the PGIMER about the incident, expressing concern about the girl’s safety.

The PGIMER said it has forwarded the complaint to the child helpline of Chandigarh Police.

“This is a family dispute and a personal matter. We have received a complaint, which has been accordingly forwarded to the relevant authorities. However, the PGIMER is cooperating with the authorities,” said an official PGIMER spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from police and the child welfare committee in this regard.