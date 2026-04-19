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Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER gets tech boost

PGIMER gets tech boost

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:20 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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In a tech boost, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has received 25 barcode printers.

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The additions support PGIMER’s newly implemented barcode-based system for laboratory and radiology services, aimed at streamlining processes, reducing waiting times, and minimizing crowding at Medical Record counters.

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The installation of the new printers at the medical institue’s wards is expected to significantly enhance patient convenience and operational efficiency.

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The donation was made by Know Thyself as Soul Foundation.

Speaking about the additions, PGIMER Director Vivek Lal said, “The integration of barcode technology at the ward level will significantly enhance efficiency, reduce waiting times, and ensure a smoother experience for patients. We deeply appreciate such collaborations that align with our vision of delivering seamless, technology-driven healthcare.”

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