PGIMER holds awareness sessions on eye donation

As part of the 41st National Eye Donation Fortnight 2026, the Department of Ophthalmology at the PGIMER organised a series of awareness activities across educational institutions and workplaces to promote eye donation and sensitise people about its vital role in restoring vision to individuals suffering from corneal blindness.

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Around 100 students participated in the awareness talk at Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26. In the session conducted by Dr Byanjana, Asheet Parihar and Mukesh Verma from the PGIMER, the participants were informed about the importance and process of eye donation.

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A similar awareness session was organised for around 50 employees of Canara Bank Regional Office, Manimajra.

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To engage the younger generation through creative expression, a poster-making competition was organised at Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, in collaboration with Lions Club Chandigarh Central. A total of 74 students from 14 schools participated in the competition, presenting meaningful and informative posters highlighting the message and importance of eye donation. The winners of the competition will be felicitated during the closing ceremony of the fortnight on September 5 at the Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER.