PGIMER honours sanitation workers

The PGIMER honoured sanitation workers during a Swachhata Awards ceremony on Gandhi Jayanti, observed as Swachh Bharat Diwas.

The ceremony marked the closure of the institute’s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. It saw wide participation from doctors, nursing and paramedical staff, sanitation attendants, hospital attendants, supervisors and sanitation inspectors, along with students, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and schoolchildren.

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The ceremony opened with a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

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Dr Vijay Tadia, Officer In-charge, Sanitation, Department of Hospital Administration, presented an overview of the campaign’s activities.

Winners of the competitions received certificates and awards. Dr Jitendra Sahu from the Department of Paediatrics and Dr Rajeev Chauhan, Additional Medical Superintendent, Advanced Neurosciences Centre, were the judges.

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Sanitation attendants, hospital attendants and supervisors were honoured with Swachhata Awards for keeping the hospital clean.

PGIMER Director Vivek Lal said, “Cleanliness is the first line of defence in any hospital. Every patient who walks into the PGIMER deserves a safe, clean and dignified environment. This campaign showed that swachhata is not one department’s job but a shared commitment of every doctor, nurse, student, worker and visitor.”

Orthopaedics Department renamed

The PGIMER has renamed its Department of Orthopaedics as the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

In a press note issued here on Friday, the institute said the change brought the department’s nomenclature in line with the contemporary identity, academic training and comprehensive scope of the specialty.

The institute said the change was a long-awaited and logical step towards accurately reflecting the professional identity of specialists working in the field.

“Orthopaedic specialists are trained and recognised as orthopaedic surgeons, with their clinical responsibilities extending far beyond the treatment of fractures or musculoskeletal disorders,” the release added.

The release said the revised nomenclature also closely aligned with the academic qualification awarded by the PGIMER.

The postgraduate degree offered by the institute is Master of Surgery (MS) in Orthopaedic Surgery.

Prof Vijay G Goni, head of the department, said, “The change is a natural and long-awaited recognition of the true identity of our specialty. We are orthopaedic surgeons, our postgraduate qualification is MS in Orthopaedic Surgery, and the scope of our work encompasses a wide range of complex surgical and reconstructive procedures.”