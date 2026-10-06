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Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER hosts anaesthesia conference, brings together 400 healthcare professionals

PGIMER hosts anaesthesia conference, brings together 400 healthcare professionals

The workshops covered topics including Immediate Trauma Life Support, Paediatric Anaesthesia, Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anaesthesia

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:49 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The conference was organised under the leadership of Dr Kajal Jain, Organising Chairperson and Head, Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, PGIMER, Chandigarh. File Photo
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The Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, organised the 22nd North Zone ISA Conference (NZ ISACON 2026)  in Chandigarh from October 1 to 4.

Held under the theme 'Gen X to Gen Z Alpha: Shaping the Future of Anaesthesia', the four-day conference brought together more than 400 anaesthesiologists, nursing officers, technicians, trainees, police personnel and other healthcare professionals for academic sessions, skill development, research presentations and hands-on training.

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The conference was organised under the leadership of Dr Kajal Jain, Organising Chairperson and Head, Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, PGIMER, Chandigarh, with Dr Jeetinder Makkar, Professor in the department, serving as the organising secretary.

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The programme commenced with pre-conference training workshops for nursing officers, technicians and police personnel, focusing on emergency response, resuscitation, patient safety and first-response skills.

The two-day main scientific conference was held at The Lalit, Chandigarh, featuring expert lectures, panel discussions, interactive academic sessions and scientific presentations on emerging developments in anaesthesia and critical care. Faculty from India and abroad participated in the conference.

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The event also provided a platform for research and academic exchange, with young researchers and trainees showcasing their scientific work through presentations and academic competitions. Five focused masterclasses for early-career physicians were also held as part of the scientific programme.

The conference featured presidential addresses by ISA National President Dr Naveen Malhotra, besides the Dr GL Kamra and Dr Pritam Singh orations. The keynote address was delivered by Prof Manoj Kumar Karmakar from Hong Kong, whose research focuses on regional anaesthesia.

Prerna Puri, IAS, Secretary, Education, Chandigarh Administration, was the chief guest at the inaugural function, while Prof Dr Ravneet Kaur, Director-Principal, Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, was the guest of honour. Dr Rupinder Bakshi of the Punjab Medical Council was also present.

The conference was awarded 16 credit hours by the Punjab Medical Council.

The concluding day on October 4 featured 10 hands-on workshops conducted at PGIMER and other healthcare institutions in the region, including Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh; AIMS, Mohali; and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh.

The workshops covered topics including Immediate Trauma Life Support, Paediatric Anaesthesia, Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anaesthesia, Transthoracic Echocardiography and ECMO, Mechanical Ventilation, Research Methodology, Neuromonitoring, Airway Management, Chronic Pain, Simulation and Communication Skills.

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