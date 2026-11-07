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Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER issues safety advisory ahead of Diwali

PGIMER issues safety advisory ahead of Diwali

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Dr Atul Parashar, Head, Department of Plastic Surgery, mentioned certain simple do’s and don’ts to prevent unintended injuries.
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The Department of Plastic Surgery, PGIMER, has issued an advisory for safe Diwali celebrations.

“Diwali is a festival of lights and it is important to follow safe and eco-sensitive practices and enjoy this festival of happiness without any untoward incident”, said Dr Atul Parashar, Head, Department of Plastic Surgery. He mentioned certain simple do’s and don’ts to prevent unintended injuries, including to avoid wearing synthetic and loose clothes while lighting diyas, candles or crackers and to wear shoes while bursting crackers to prevent injury. Crackers should be lit at an arm’s length and used ones discarded in a bucket of sand or water. Fire crackers that have failed to burst should never be picked-up. In case of minor burns, ample amount of water should be poured over the affected area till the burning sensation stops. Agents like toothpaste or blue ink should never be applied. Rings, bangles or other constricting material should be removed immediately, as swelling sets in later making their removal difficult.

In case of clothes catching fire, Stop, Drop and Roll. The person should stop without running, which can further flare up the fire. Drop or lie down wherever you are and roll over the ground to limit the oxygen supply.

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