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Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER moves to end strike: Arrears for hospital, sanitary attendants to be released within two days

PGIMER moves to end strike: Arrears for hospital, sanitary attendants to be released within two days

Following high-level meetings held on April 20 and 21, several key decisions were finalised to address the union’s demands

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:47 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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PGIMER has formally requested the PGI Contract Workers Union to immediately stop their agitation so that further administrative tasks can proceed. File
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In a breakthrough for the ongoing labour dispute at PGIMER Chandigarh, the institute administration has reached an agreement with service providers to disburse pending arrears to outsource workers.

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Following high-level meetings held on April 20 and 21, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director, several key decisions were finalised to address the union’s demands. Arrears for workers under the miscellaneous category are scheduled to be disbursed by BVG India Ltd within two days.

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For workers under the HA (hospital attendant) SA and (sanitary attendant) tenders, Secure Guard Security & Manpower Services and Krystal Integrated Services have committed to releasing payments within two days of the sanction of advance amounts.

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Furthermore, the administration has prepared arrears for the 2024-26 period and other pending categories, which will be forwarded to the Ministry upon official approval. While the service providers raised concerns regarding GST and service charges, the institute clarified that GST will be paid following portal verification, though no service charges will be provided per GeM guidelines.

Ashwani Kumar Munjal, chairman, Joint Action Committee of CWUs & chief advisor, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh says, “The management has agreed on the issues of arrears. Rest of the issues hopefully will be sorted out through proposed negotiations.”

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Citing these concrete steps and a commitment to resolving remaining issues through an amicable, time-bound process, PGIMER has formally requested the PGI Contract Workers Union to immediately stop their agitation so that further administrative tasks can proceed.

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