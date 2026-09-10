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Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER organises symposium on sepsis awareness

PGIMER organises symposium on sepsis awareness

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:03 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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PGI, Chandigarh
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The Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) Cell of PGIMER organised a symposium on ‘Sepsis’ on Wednesday, focusing on the theme “Stop Sepsis, Save Lives: Early Recognition, Timely Intervention, Better Outcomes.”

The four-hour educational programme brought together experts from multiple specialties, including Emergency and Critical Care, Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Paediatrics, General Surgery and Microbiology. Around 150 nursing officers, residents and technicians from PGIMER participated in the programme. The scientific sessions highlighted the importance of recognising sepsis at the earliest possible stage and initiating timely treatment. Experts discussed various aspects of sepsis care, ranging from early recognition and emergency-to-ICU management. Dr Pritam Panigrahi, Senior Resident, Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, spoke about the importance of early recognition of sepsis and the need for timely intervention.

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Dr Ashish Behra from the Department of Internal Medicine spoke on the management of sepsis from the Emergency Room to the ICU.

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