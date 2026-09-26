PGIMER paediatric dentistry team secures second place in national quiz

The Paediatrics and Preventive Dentistry Unit of the Oral Health Sciences Centre (OHSC), PGIMER, Chandigarh, secured second place in the National Paediatric Dentistry Quiz held during the 47th National Conference of the Indian Society of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry (ISPPD) in New Delhi from September 21 to 23.

The team comprised Dr Pavithra Devi, Assistant Professor, and final-year Junior Residents Dr Sanjana and Dr Shifali Trikha. The trio represented PGIMER at the national-level quiz, competing against paediatric dentistry teams from across the country.

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The Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry Unit at OHSC, PGIMER, has been actively involved in advancing comprehensive oral healthcare for children through specialised clinical care, academic activities and research.