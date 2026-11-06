PGIMER readies eye emergency teams for Diwali

In view of the possibility of eye injuries and other emergencies during the Diwali festivities, the Department of Ophthalmology, PGIMER, has put in place special emergency arrangements from November 8 to 10, to ensure timely and appropriate medical attention to patients.

A dedicated emergency roster has been prepared to manage all eye emergencies during this period. Residents have been instructed to strictly adhere to the duty roster, ensure their physical presence at the Advanced Eye Centre and manage all cases in consultation with the consultant on call.