PGIMER team pioneers endoscopic removal of 7-cm brain tumour in 2-year-old child

For the first time in the world, a team of neurosurgeons and ENT surgeons of PGIMER, Chandigarh, has successfully removed a 7-cm giant skull-base brain tumour coming down through the nose in a two-year-old child using endoscopy.

Advertisement

The child from Sonepat in Haryana was presented with worsening complaints of protrusion of the left eyeball, fixity of eye movements, snoring, a mass seen via the left nostril, and excessive watering of the eye. CT/MRI showed a 7-cm giant anterior skull base tumour involving the nose, sinuses, brain, and orbit. The biopsy turned out to be a meningioma. It is extremely rare in children, and the only other similar case reported previously in 2020 was in a 12-year-old girl from Spain who also needed open surgery.

Advertisement

Skull base meningiomas are some of the most challenging tumours to operate on, even in adults. At 2 years, it appeared to be a daunting task with a high risk to life due to hypothermia, blood loss, fluid disturbances, etc. Hence, a team was assembled to operate this child. Dr Anurag, Dr Rijuneeta, and Dr Kaushika from ENT, and Dr Dhandapani, Dr Sushant, Dr Bansil, Dr Shilpi from Neurosurgery, and Dr Ankur, and Dr Poorna from Neuroanesthesiology, along with Kanwaldeep, Rajveer, Jyoti, and Dhannaram from nursing, managed the entire surgical procedure.