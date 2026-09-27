PGIMER Chandigarh to institutionalise regular resident-welfare interactions

The PGIMER is set to institutionalise regular dialogue with its residents, with Director Prof Vivek Lal calling for structured and periodic interactions to ensure that concerns related to workload, stress, workplace well-being and other issues are identified and addressed in a timely manner.

The announcement came during an open interaction between Lal and around 200 residents as part of an Orientation and Well-being Programme. He called upon Heads of Departments (HoDs) and faculty guides to hold regular interactions with residents at a fixed periodicity, making communication and early resolution of concerns an integral part of the institution's support system.

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“Resident well-being is integral to patient care. We must create an environment where our young doctors feel heard, supported and able to thrive,” said Lal.

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The programme provided residents with a direct platform to raise concerns, share experiences and offer suggestions before the Director, faculty and administration. Discussions focused on the transition into residency, stress and burnout, seeking timely help, peer support and strengthening institutional mechanisms for resident welfare.

Sharing anecdotes from his own residency, Lal spoke about the expectations, challenges and opportunities that accompany this formative phase of a doctor’s career. He encouraged residents to communicate openly and seek support whenever required.

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The extended question-and-answer session saw residents engage directly with the Director, faculty and administration on a range of issues. The emphasis was on creating channels of communication through which concerns could be raised and addressed before they escalated.

Lal appreciated the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) for facilitating the dialogue and bringing forward suggestions on resident welfare. He assured the residents that the administration would continue to examine measures to strengthen institutional support.

Prof Sanjay Jain, Dean (Academics), PGIMER, said the institution’s responsibility extended beyond academic and clinical training to creating an environment that supported the overall growth and well-being of residents.

“Our residents are immensely talented and hardworking. The institution’s responsibility is not only to train them but also to nurture and facilitate their growth in a healthy and supportive environment,” he said.

Prof Shubh Mohan Singh of the Department of Psychiatry addressed challenges associated with the transition into residency and the multifactorial nature of stress. He discussed practical approaches to managing stress, maintaining psychological well-being and developing healthy coping mechanisms.

Dr Nidhi Chauhan, Department of Psychiatry, highlighted the importance of recognising early signs of distress and seeking timely support. She also spoke about simple and sustainable lifestyle measures that can help residents maintain their physical and mental well-being, particularly those living away from their families.

Dr Vishnu Jinja, President, ARD, presented the residents’ perspective and highlighted the need for accessible peer support and timely institutional interventions.

He also emphasised the importance of effective implementation of the weekly off and 24-hour rest following night duty, wherever applicable. He noted that adequate rest could help reduce fatigue and burnout while contributing to patient safety and quality healthcare delivery.

The programme concluded with an emphasis on dialogue, accessibility and timely intervention, with PGIMER reaffirming its commitment to strengthening communication among residents, faculty and the administration.