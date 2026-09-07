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Home / Chandigarh / AI will empower, not replace doctors: BHU VC at PGIMER

AI will empower, not replace doctors: BHU VC at PGIMER

PGIMER marks 63rd Foundation Day; Director Vivek Lal says bed strength has risen from 2,200 to 3,000

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:31 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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63rd Institute Foundation Day celebrations of PGIMER, Chandigarh
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Artificial Intelligence will transform healthcare by expanding what doctors can do rather than replacing them, Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said on Monday while delivering the Foundation Day address at PGIMER’s 63rd Institute Day celebrations.

“The most successful healthcare deployments today are not examples of AI replacing doctors. They are examples of AI helping doctors perform at their best,” Prof Chaturvedi said at the NINE Auditorium, where he was the chief guest.

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AI must be built for Indian healthcare

Prof Chaturvedi said AI could help doctors sift through vast amounts of information from clinical records, pathology reports and scientific literature, allowing them to make better use of available medical knowledge.

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However, he cautioned against treating AI as a substitute for clinical expertise.

He also flagged a key challenge for India: many AI systems are trained predominantly on Western datasets and may not adequately reflect Indian disease patterns, patient populations and clinical practices.

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India, he said, must move beyond simply consuming healthcare AI and focus on developing solutions tailored to Indian conditions.

Radiology, remote healthcare, hospital management and evidence-based decision-making are among the areas where AI adoption is likely to deepen, he said. Complex physical tasks such as surgery, however, remain a frontier for the technology.

AI will also reshape medical education, Prof Chaturvedi said, with greater emphasis likely to be placed on clinical judgement, critical thinking and evidence evaluation rather than memorisation.

Describing PGIMER as a “true national asset”, he said the institute’s contribution to healthcare, education, research and innovation extended well beyond the region.

PGIMER’s bed strength rises to 3,000

Earlier, PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal highlighted the institute’s expansion and growing capacity to handle patients.

He said the inauguration of the Advanced Mother & Child Centre and Advanced Neuroscience Centre by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17 had added 800 beds to the institute’s capacity.

“The Advanced Mother & Child Centre and the Advanced Neuroscience Centre directly gave us 800 beds. From 2,200 beds, we have 3,000 beds now,” Prof Lal said.

Despite a rise in patient footfall, he said, PGIMER’s waiting lists were declining.

“You must have seen, our waiting list is decreasing day by day. The patient rush is increasing. The waiting list is decreasing. So, PGI is moving in the right direction,” he said.

Focus on affordable healthcare

Prof Lal also highlighted the benefits reaching patients through Ayushman Bharat and affordable generic medicines available at Amrit Pharmacy outlets.

He said the savings were particularly significant for patients undergoing treatment for serious and prolonged illnesses.

Prof Lal also assured Banaras Hindu University of PGIMER’s support for its upcoming healthcare centres, saying the institute was willing to provide assistance and help in strengthening emerging healthcare institutions.

35 employees honoured

The Foundation Day programme was attended by IMTECH Chandigarh Director Dr Alka Rao, former PGIMER Director Prof Yogesh Chawla, Dean (Academics) Prof Sanjay Jain, Dean (Research) Prof Sanjeev Handa, Medical Superintendent Prof Ashok Kumar, senior faculty members, resident doctors and nursing officers.

A total of 35 employees were conferred appreciation certificates for their service to the institute.

Prof Handa proposed the vote of thanks.

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