PGIMER’s Dr Renu Suthar wins Dr Ashok Panagariya Young Neuroscientist Award 2026

Dr Renu Suthar, Additional Professor, Paediatric Neurology Unit, Department of Pediatrics, PGIMER, has been honoured with the prestigious Dr Ashok Panagariya Young Neuroscientist Award 2026 at the 33rd Annual Conference of the Indian Academy of Neurology (IANCON 2026), held in Jaipur from October 29 to November 1.

The award, instituted in memory of renowned neurologist and Padma Shri awardee Prof Ashok Panagariya, recognises outstanding research contributions by young neurologists in India. Dr Suthar received the recognition for her contributions to paediatric neurology. Her research focuses on improving diagnosis, clinical care and treatment outcomes of children affected by neuromuscular disorders.

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Dr Suthar completed her MD in Pediatrics and DM in Pediatric Neurology from PGIMER. She has made significant contributions to clinical research, multicentric disease registries, genotype-phenotype studies and evaluation of emerging disease-modifying therapies in childhood-onset neuromuscular disorders. Childhood neuromuscular disorders affect one in 2,500 children, and 95 per cent of these diseases have onset in childhood. The leading childhood neuromuscular disorders include spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, inherited neuropathies and myasthenia gravis.

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Her research includes randomised controlled trials in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, real-world data on long-term outcomes of children with spinal muscular atrophy, and genotype-phenotype correlation of childhood-onset muscular dystrophies and congenital myasthenic syndromes. She has also significantly contributed to understanding treatment and rehabilitation of children with acute neuromuscular disorders such as Guillain-Barré syndrome and chronic inflammatory demyelinating neuropathies.