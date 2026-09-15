PGIMER’s Project SARATHI receives national recognition

The PGIMER has received national recognition for its flagship patient-navigation initiative, Project SARATHI, at the National Patient Safety Conference-2026, organised by AIIMS, Nagpur, in collaboration with the National Patient Safety Secretariat, Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The PGI was also presented a special recognition award for “Best Practices in Patient Safety-2026” at the conference held on September 11-12.

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Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, said, “This national recognition of Project SARATHI is a matter of immense pride for the PGI. In an institution serving millions of patients, sometimes a simple act of guiding, listening and helping can make a profound difference to a patient’s experience.”

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Echoing the same sentiment, Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration), PGI, said, “SARATHI has demonstrated how a structured volunteer programme can create a meaningful impact on patient experience and hospital efficiency.”

Saryu D Madra, consultant, ROTTO North-cum-PRO, PGI, represented the organisation at the national forum

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Project launched at GMSH-16

The UT Health Department today formally launched Project SARATHI at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, in collaboration with the NSS cell of the Education Department.

Project SARATHI was a step towards strengthening this patient-friendly approach and making GMSH-16 a more accessible healthcare institution.