PGI's surgical store to remain open 24x7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 14

Finally, PGI’s surgical store will open round the clock. Earlier, it used to remain open only till 5 pm.

Items available at store The store is maintained for surgical items such as implants, syringes, gloves, canulla, masks, sutures, spirometer, nebulisers, LS belt, knee caps, stocking, etc. These were previously provided up to 5 pm only.

The PGI Employees’ Union had raised the issue to keep the surgical store open 24*7. Ravinder Kumar Saini, president of the PGI Employees’ Union, said: “It will bring an end to loot and corrupt practices of buying even available surgical material/items in stock at exorbitant price, besides causing harassment to patients and staff.”