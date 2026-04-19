Pharma firm’s MD loses ₹1.96 crore to cyber fraud

The police have booked unidentified accused for allegedly duping the managing director of a pharmaceutical company of Rs 1.96 crore.

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The incident came to light after Sanjeev Aggarwal, a resident of Mani Majra, filed a complaint detailing a sophisticated “WhatsApp impersonation” scam. According to the FIR, an unknown person posed as a high-ranking official and known contact to trick him into transferring the massive sum.

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It was alleged that the fraudsters created a fake WhatsApp account using the high ranking official’s photo and sent messages to the accountant through it. The message requested the immediate transfer of ₹1.96 crore to a bank account. Since the company had previously executed large transactions under the official’s direction, the message seemed routine.

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Trusting the message, the accountant transferred the entire amount to the IndusInd Bank account specified. The fraud came to fore when Sanjeev confirmed the transaction with the said official.

The police have registered a case under several Sections 319(2) (cheating by personation) and Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Other charges included forgery and criminal conspiracy.

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Investigators are currently tracking the digital trail of the money. The Cyber Cell is also examining the technical details of the WhatsApp account used in the crime.

Officials have urged business leaders and residents to double-check any high-value payment requests through a secondary phone call or a physical meeting to avoid falling victim to such impersonation tactics.