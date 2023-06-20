Phase 2 grapples with low-pressure water supply

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 19

Residents of several areas of Phase 2 here have been grappling with low-pressure water supply for the past some days.

The residents complained that the water pressure on the first and second floor was low, due to which the overhead tanks did not get filled completely. Apart from that, the tap water was very dirty, they added.

Gurinderjeet Singh, a senior citizen and owner of an HIG house in Phase 2, said, “We have been receiving muddy water for the past few days. The water supply is inadequate and the pressure is often not enough to fill the overhead tanks. A complaint was also made to the Executive Engineer concerned on June 13, but there is no improvement in the water supply.”