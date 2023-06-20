Phase 2 grapples with low-pressure water supply

Mohali, June 19
Residents of several areas of Phase 2 here have been grappling with low-pressure water supply for the past some days.
The residents complained that the water pressure on the first and second floor was low, due to which the overhead tanks did not get filled completely. Apart from that, the tap water was very dirty, they added.
Gurinderjeet Singh, a senior citizen and owner of an HIG house in Phase 2, said, “We have been receiving muddy water for the past few days. The water supply is inadequate and the pressure is often not enough to fill the overhead tanks. A complaint was also made to the Executive Engineer concerned on June 13, but there is no improvement in the water supply.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...