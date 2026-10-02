Phase 2 of anti-drug campaign in Chandigarh to focus on rehabilitating addicts

After running a 20-day special drive against drugs, the Chandigarh Police are set to start the second phase of the campaign with the focus shifting to tracking the supply chains and rehabilitation of addicted youth.

The first phase concentrated on dismantling the drug supply chain, acting against peddlers and raiding sensitive areas. The police said in the second phase, the focus will be on identifying youth in the grip of addiction and rehabilitating them.

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Reviewing the drive with senior police officials, UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria took stock of the action taken so far and discussed the strategy for the second phase. “A major reason for the drug problem in the city was the supply of narcotics from neighbouring states. Coordination with Punjab and Haryana will be stepped up in the second phase. Meetings will be held with the DGPs and other officials of both states to seek their cooperation in stopping the inflow of drugs from border areas. We will all work together,” said Kataria.

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173 arrested in first phase

According to the police, a total of 163 FIRs were registered, 173 persons arrested and 525 taken into preventive detention during the anti-drug campaign from September 11 to 30. The recoveries included 2.638 kg of heroin, 9.46 gm ice, 50.72 gm cocaine, 1.191 kg ganja, 49 injections, 24 knives, three pistols, nine cartridges and Rs 20,000.

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The police identified 65 drug hotspots, registered 97 FIRs, arrested 99 accused and detained 195 persons under preventive action. Of those arrested, 61 have already earlier been involved in NDPS cases.

37 victims sent to rehab

The police identified 83 drug victims during the campaign, of whom 37 were admitted to rehabilitation centres for treatment.

The identification drive will be widened in the second phase. The police and the Administration will work with the Health Department to find ways of connecting youth battling addiction with treatment and rehabilitation.

DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda said the task was not easy, as in many cases families were unwilling to send their children to rehab centres. The emphasis would therefore be on taking families into confidence, he said. “Those sent for rehabilitation would not be arrested; the aim was to bring them back to a normal life.” the police said.

Helpline received 453 calls

The anti-drug helpline, launched on September 23, received 453 calls and messages in all. Of these, 332 were from Chandigarh. A total of 167 of 332 inputs were actionable. The tip-offs led to registration of seven FIRs, seven arrests and 21 preventive detentions. The police said some inputs related to Panchkula and Mohali were shared with the police there.