PhD scholar electrocuted on Panjab University campus in Chandigarh

A 27-year-old PhD scholar was electrocuted during heavy rain on Panjab University’s South Campus in Sector 25 on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Jyoti, a resident of Rewari, Haryana, who was pursuing her PhD in the Department of Microbiology.

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According to sources, Jyoti had taken an unpaved path to avoid waterlogging while walking from Girls’ Hostel No. 10 to the Department of Microbiology. She reportedly came into contact with a live wire, suspected to have been exposed from a nearby electrical junction, and collapsed.

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A passerby attempted to revive her before she was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16. However, doctors declared her brought dead.

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Humble background Jyoti came from a humble background and was supporting her family, living in Rewari, Haryana, through her Senior Research Fellowship amount. She had recently returned to the university after the summer break. Family offered Rs 16L compensation “PU authorities have promised a government job to Jyoti's brother and a compensation of Rs 16 lakh to the family. We demand a higher compensation and need students' support,” said a relative.

According to PU authorities, the compensation includes Rs 11 lakh from the office of DSW and Rs 5 lakh from the discretionary fund. The university has offered an electrician’s job (Rs 19,900+400 GPA+DA) to the deceased’s brother. FIR registered The UT police have registered an FIR for death due to negligence. Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the matter was still under investigation.

“She was found lying near an electric pole by the roadside. She may have taken the shortcut from the hostel parking area to avoid waterlogging on the main road. Eyewitnesses also claimed the girl was electrocuted as she slipped on the unpaved path and grabbed an electric pole,” said a resident of a nearby colony. Jyoti’s death sparked massive protests on the campus, with student groups locking the Vice Chancellor’s office and demanding action against those responsible, along with compensation for the victim’s family. The victim’s relatives had reached the campus and were holding discussions with university officials when reports last came in. The students continued their protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office. They breached the barricades outside the office to enter the premises.

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Jyoti came from a humble background and was supporting her family through her Senior Research Fellowship (SRF). She had recently returned to the university after the summer break.

The sources said the victim’s father worked as a driver at a private school in Haryana and was also engaged in small-scale farming. “She was supporting her family through the fellowship amount she received. The family is demanding a government job for one of its members and financial compensation,” said a close associate of the family.

“She was talking to her mother when she was electrocuted. However, her mother is still unaware of Jyoti’s death. Her father went into shock and lost consciousness after learning of her death. He has been hospitalised. We told her mother that Jyoti was injured and admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh. The entire family is shattered,” said Sunil Kumar, Jyoti’s uncle.

“She was on the verge of completing her PhD and was finalising her thesis. She wanted to become a professor and support her family financially. This is a very unfortunate tragedy. We demand a CBI inquiry into the matter,” said Jatinder, the victim’s uncle.

A ‘sour’ farewell

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig had to face students’ anger on the last day of her tenure — an unexpected farewell after serving as the university’s first woman VC for more than three years. The four-month extension granted to Professor Vig in March ended on Tuesday. For the first time in the university’s history, the Vice President of India, who is also the Chancellor of the university, appointed the Dean of University Instructions (DUI) as the acting Vice-Chancellor until a full-time appointment is made.

As news of Jyoti's death spread, student groups launched protests against the university authorities. The ABVP first staged a protest outside the office of the university's Executive Engineer (XEN), locking the office before marching to the Vice-Chancellor's office.

While Prof Vig was inside her office with other officials, students allegedly locked the main entrance. Tensions escalated as members of other student organisations joined the protest, prompting police intervention to control the situation.

When the protesting students were called for a meeting with university officials, they demanded the immediate suspension and resignation of the Executive Engineer and other officials concerned. They also sought a high-level inquiry into the incident and compensation for the victim's family.

The protests continued till the evening, by which time the victim's family had also arrived on campus to meet university officials.

Meanwhile, the protesting students also alleged that another student had suffered an electric shock at the same location earlier in the day.

Professor Vig later addressed the protesters, but the demonstrations continued.

Meanwhile, outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig expressed grief over the demise of Jyoti, a research scholar in the Department of Microbiology. The VC met the bereaved family and assured them of every possible support. In view of their requests, the university decided to extend financial assistance to the victim's family and provide employment to an eligible family member, in accordance with the applicable rules, as a measure of compassion and support.

Safety audit initiated

Soon after the incident, the university launched a thorough inspection of all electrical junction boxes on the campus. However, a visit by The Tribune team found several electricity poles with exposed wires, some of which had been covered only with tape. Poles located along unpaved pathways were also found to have exposed wiring, raising concerns over electrical safety on the campus.