PHDCCI exhibition kicks off in Chandigarh

A four-day exhibition organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) was inaugurated by Home Secretary, Chandigarh, Mandip Singh Brar on Friday.

The 11th Ins/Out exhibition is organised with the collaboration of Indian Institute of Architects, the Fire and Security Association of India, the Ministry of MSME, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited, and the Network of People for Construction, Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI), Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), CPDL, CREST, PEDA, and HAREDA.

During the inauguration, Brar said that the Chandigarh, known worldwide as “The City Beautiful,” holds a unique place in the history of modern architecture. ``The city is considered one of the finest examples of urban planning in the 20th century. Its carefully planned sectors, open green spaces, monumental buildings like the Capitol Complex, and modernist aesthetics have made it a global reference point for architects and planners. Because of this architectural legacy, students from other countries regularly visit Chandigarh to study its design, planning principles, and architectural philosophy,’’ he said.

In addition, Brar said that in the rapidly growing urbanization, the importance of architecture is increasing but environmental protection is being left behind. The role of institutions like PHDCCI is important in this architecture work. This is the commendable effort of PHDCCI that consumers and producers have got one roof.

Earlier, while welcoming the chief guest and Chair, Chandigarh Chapter PHDCCI Madhu Sudan Vij said that through this event, a platform is also provided to the students of architecture field. By coming here, they can learn about the new technology and changes coming in the field of building construction.

The exhibition moderated by Senior Regional Director, PHDCCI Bharti Sood highlighted the importance of such initiatives in connecting academia with industry. She said that students from different colleges across the region actively participated in the event, representing the field of architecture, urban design, and planning. Furthermore, Suvrat Khanna Co-Chair Chandigarh Chapter expressed gratitude to the guests and said that Ins/Out will be expanded in future.

Manmohan Khanna Chairman, IIA Chandigarh Chapter said that Chandigarh, as a planned modern city, offers lessons for balancing heritage, growth, and sustainability. They also underlined the role of policy reforms, public-private partnerships, and smart technologies in shaping India’s urban future.

On this occasion, Ishwinder Singh Khurana, Ranjit singh,Ar. Habib Khan Ex Council of Architecture Princel Architect SHK Architects, Ar. Jit Kumar Gupta, Trustee IIA, Ar. Kapil Setia, Former Chief Architect, Chandigarh, Prof. Swati Bhel, Principal, Chandigarh University, Mr. H. S. Bhogal, Former Chief Town Planner, Punjab and many other dignitaries were present.