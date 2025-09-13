PHDCCI organises awareness seminar on PM Surya Ghar Yojana and Lean Manufacturing

On the second day of 11th Ins-Out Exhibition, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised an awareness seminar under the RAMP scheme on PM Surya Ghar Yojana and Lean Manufacturing. Engineer Arun Verma, Director of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL), stated that Chandigarh, globally renowned for its architecture, faces a pressing need to promote solar energy.

The city could witness a solar revolution through initiatives like PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which aims to provide solar-powered electricity to 30,000 households in Chandigarh within the next year. He highlighted that CPDL’s Solar Mitras had been conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns and registering residents under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Suvrat Khanna, co-chair of Chandigarh Chapter of PHDCCI, welcomed participants and noted that the event’s primary objective was to inform industrialists and residents about the various schemes implemented by the industries department of the UT Administration.